Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Acquires $663,174.42 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

