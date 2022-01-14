Head-To-Head Survey: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Amerant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Bancorp pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amerant Bancorp pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Amerant Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $95.24 million 3.89 $27.13 million $3.07 10.98 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.89 -$1.72 million $1.45 23.90

First Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerant Bancorp. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 35.36% 14.57% 1.38% Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential downside of 24.14%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

