Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 8.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $202.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.72. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

