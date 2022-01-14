Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 51,872 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $360,199.88.

PARR stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

