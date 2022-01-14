Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 241.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,355 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.64% of Lovesac worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. upped their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $846.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,277 shares of company stock worth $28,940,597. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

