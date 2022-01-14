Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of RYU opened at $112.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $114.39.

