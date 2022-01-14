Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,070 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Groupon were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Groupon by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Groupon by 33,799.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,597 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.56. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

