Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.81 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.