Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.57% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 210.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.