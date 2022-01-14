Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ciena were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 908.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,253. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.