Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

