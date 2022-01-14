Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of DIISY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

