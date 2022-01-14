Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $336.27 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

