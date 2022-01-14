Morgan Stanley Increases AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 220

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.
ELUXY stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
