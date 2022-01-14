Morgan Stanley Increases AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target to SEK 220

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELUXY. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

ELUXY stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

