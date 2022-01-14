First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FDRVF opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of 25.20 and a twelve month high of 46.63.
About First Derivatives
Recommended Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.