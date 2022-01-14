First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

First Derivatives (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FDRVF opened at 25.20 on Wednesday. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of 25.20 and a twelve month high of 46.63.

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

