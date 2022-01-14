Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.14 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

