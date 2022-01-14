Raymond James & Associates Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Summit Materials by 173.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $38.87 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.