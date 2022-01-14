SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 48.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 226,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SILV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

