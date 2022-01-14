Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.49%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.