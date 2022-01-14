PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.43 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

