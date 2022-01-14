Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

