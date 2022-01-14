New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,432,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.31 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.62.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.