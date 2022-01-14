New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of 908 Devices worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in 908 Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $2,107,519. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

