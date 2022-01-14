16,854 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in UMH Properties by 65.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 300.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UMH opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

