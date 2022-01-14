Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.87 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

