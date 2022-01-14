Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bumble by 47.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 45.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Bumble by 16,829.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period.

Bumble stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

