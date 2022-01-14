Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Twilio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.04.

NYSE TWLO opened at $217.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12 month low of $217.07 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.82 per share, with a total value of $1,005,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

