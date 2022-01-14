Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,859 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after purchasing an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 190.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,941 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $25.66 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

