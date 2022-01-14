Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

