Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.62.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.30 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

