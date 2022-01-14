Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 135.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 71.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

