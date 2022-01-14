New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 17.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 92.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

