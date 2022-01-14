SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $260.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.74 and its 200 day moving average is $291.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

