Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.20.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

