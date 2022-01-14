BTIG Research Upgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $372.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.89.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $313.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.43. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.