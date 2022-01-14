SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $886.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.