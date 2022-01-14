SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,332,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.