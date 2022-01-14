SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PROS by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,983 shares of company stock worth $616,356. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

