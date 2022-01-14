Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 396.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 15.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atrion by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $670.57 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $579.96 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $717.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.95.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.