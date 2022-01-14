Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCI stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

