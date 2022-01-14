Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

