Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

