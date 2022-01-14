Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CLBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

