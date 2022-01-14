SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $660,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after acquiring an additional 212,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $26.19 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

