SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $660,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of CLB opened at $26.19 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.