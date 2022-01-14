NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEU. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 30.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $2,219,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 26.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 63.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEU stock opened at $355.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $429.49.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

