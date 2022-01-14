Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 309 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.70 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.