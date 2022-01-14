Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 116,097 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99.

