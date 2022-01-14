PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 334.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at $310,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.75 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

