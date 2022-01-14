Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is ($0.27). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.25) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.92 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,875 shares of company stock worth $57,216. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

